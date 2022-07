Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the impacts of the decreasing Colorado Water Basin on Southwest states, preparing for smog checks for diesel emission control devices, and details on the sustainable agronomy conference virtual series. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor