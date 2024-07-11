AgNet News Hour, Thursday, 07-11-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. On today’s show, insurance options for specialty and organic growers are expanded, and the PAGA reforms in California come after significant effort. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.