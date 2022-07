Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers ABC’s partnership with Marvel highlighting the value of almonds in a global market, growers working to mitigate higher salinity levels related to drought and the West Coast Port Labor contract expiring. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor