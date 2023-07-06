AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 07-06-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Prop 12 and the slippery slope for the industry, the work to protect growers if Monarch butterflies are classified as endangered, the approaching deadline for USDA’s rice production program and crop conditions around the U.S. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor