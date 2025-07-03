AgNet News Hour Thursday, 07-03-25

AgNet News Hour – Labor Solutions, Walnut Momentum, and Global Almond Growth

On today’s AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill deliver an insightful pre-Independence Day show that covers some of the biggest topics facing agriculture right now—from labor reform to market outlooks for California’s leading commodities.

The episode opens with a discussion of a major development from the U.S. Department of Labor: the creation of a new Office of Immigration Policy. This office aims to streamline legal work visa processing, particularly for industries like agriculture that rely heavily on seasonal and skilled immigrant labor. As delays in the H-2A program continue to cost farmers millions in lost crops, the potential for reform is welcome news. Nick and Josh explore what this could mean for fruit and vegetable growers, dairy operations, and the broader ag economy.

Then, listeners are treated to a candid and optimistic interview with walnut grower Devin Norene, who farms in the Southern Sacramento Valley and serves on the California Walnut Board. Norene discusses why 2024 could mark a major comeback year for the walnut industry. After years of logistical challenges and price pressure, this year’s weather and market alignment may finally deliver the quality and yield farmers need. He also highlights improved marketing efforts that are putting California walnuts on center stage alongside almonds and pistachios.

The team also looks ahead to the upcoming July 9 tariff decision, which could significantly impact export opportunities—especially for walnuts, where global competition from China remains strong.

Plus, there’s a preview of the UC ANR Walnut Field Day on July 18 in Rio Oso, and an almond trade update featuring leaders from the Almond Board of California and delegates from Kansas and New Mexico who recently joined a NASDA trade mission focused on Morocco—a fast-growing export market for U.S. tree nuts.

Before signing off, Nick and Josh share some Fourth of July grilling tips and favorite summer treats. From serious ag policy to barbecue talk, today’s episode is packed with value.

