Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the industry trainings that are offered by FELS coming up next month, another almond industry resource through the ABC’s podcast channel and the significance of the Supreme Court hearing Prop 12. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor