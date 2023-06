Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers comments from Congressman Valadao on H2A visa reform, trade with India, second year cover crops showing value as pollinator habitat and the necessity of biologicals as California moves to softer chemistries. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor