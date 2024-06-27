AgNet News Hour, Thursday, 06-27-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. On today’s show, payroll costs for California farmers have increased more than 200 percent in the last 20 years. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

