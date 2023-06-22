AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 06-22-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers inflationary impacts on the almond demand, potential water bills, upcoming Farm Bill deadline, USDA’s efforts to address diversity and equity and climate smart dairy and livestock research projects awarded $4.1 million. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor