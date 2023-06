Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers concerns at West Coast ports, new salinity management guide for almond growers, comments from representative Duarte on immigration, and full recharge basins along I-5. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor