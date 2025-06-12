AgNet News Hour Thursday, 06-12-25

Tune in to Today’s AgNet News Hour: Updates, Insights & Opportunities for Our Farmers

Today’s AgNet News Hour is packed with essential updates and insights that every farmer and ag industry professional should hear. With a blend of practical, timely information and stories of resilience, our team is here to bring you the latest in ag news.

We’re diving deep into the significant news that China and the U.S. have reached a framework for a new trade deal, with final sign-offs expected soon. Learn what this means for your exports and how it might open up fresh opportunities in a global market that’s eager for top-quality American produce. Trade wars have long challenged us, but today’s show highlights how a potential deal could be the turning point for farmers and ranchers across the nation.

California’s dairy world is also making headlines! This month, the California Milk Advisory Board is partnering with Raley’s Food for Families program to ensure more families get nutritious dairy foods. Plus, there’s a bill in the works that would allow schools to serve whole and 2% milk again. Tune in for updates on this initiative that could help boost demand for dairy products while nourishing the next generation.

We’re also covering how improved forest management strategies are taking shape. Learn how plans to clean up California’s forests are not only aimed at preventing devastating wildfires but also at boosting timber production. These policies could spell new opportunities for our rural economies.

And don’t miss our conversation with David Magana from Rabobank. He breaks down how tariffs and inflation are affecting U.S. agriculture—and what this means for your bottom line. Plus, get insights on new almond production research that could help you maximize orchard yields and profitability.

We’re your trusted source for ag news and analysis. Join us and stay informed on the policies, markets, and stories shaping your industry. Don’t miss out—listen today and make every decision count.

