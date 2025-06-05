AgNet News Hour Thursday, 06-05-25

Don’t Miss Today’s AgNet News Hour: Protect Your Farm and Future

Good morning, farmers and ag enthusiasts! The AgNet News Hour is here to keep you informed on the issues that matter most to your farm and your livelihood. Today’s show is packed with updates and insights you won’t want to miss.

First Up: Agroterrorism Threats

We start with a crucial report that all farmers need to hear: two Chinese nationals have been charged with smuggling Fusarium graminearum—a dangerous fungus that can destroy your wheat, barley, and rice fields—into the U.S. One suspect is still at large. This isn’t just news; it’s a wake-up call about the real threats facing American agriculture. We’re breaking it all down so you know what’s at stake and how to protect your operation.

New Leadership at the Almond Board

Next, we’ve got an update on the 2025 Almond Board of California elections. Meet the new directors and learn how you can get involved in shaping the future of California’s almond industry. Taylor Hillman shares why your voice—and your ideas—matter more than ever.

Honeybee Health in Crisis

Pollinators are the backbone of farming, but they’re in trouble. Varroa mites are becoming resistant to Amitraz, one of the main tools beekeepers rely on. We’re sharing why this matters for your crops and what’s being done to fight back.

Stuart Woolf Talks Ag Challenges and Opportunities

Finally, tune in for an eye-opening chat with Stuart Woolf of Woolf Farming and Processing. Stuart dives deep into the harsh realities of farming today—soaring input costs, burdensome regulations, and the fight to stay competitive. But he’s not giving up, and neither are we. You’ll hear how Stuart is exploring innovative solutions like agave to weather California’s tough water situation.

Listen in now! Click below to hear the full episode and stay ahead of the issues impacting your farm.

