AgNet News Hour Thursday, 05-29 25

The Ag Net News Hour hosts, Lorrie Boyer, Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” and Josh McGill discuss the New World Screw Worm, a flesh-eating maggot affecting cattle, bison, and horses near the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. has closed its border to these imports, funded a $21 million project in Mexico to use sterile flies to eradicate the worm, and faces criticism from Mexico for its impact on their cattle exports. The U.S. has historically funded these efforts, while Mexico has been uncooperative, limiting U.S. access to affected areas. The discussion also touches on the broader issues of cartel influence in Mexico and the impact on U.S.-Mexico trade relations, particularly in avocados and tomatoes.

In this segment, Nick, Lorrie and Josh talk about the California almond industry’s high quality and global demand, the challenges of freight and insurance costs, and the state’s outdated ban on autonomous agricultural equipment from the 1970s. The ban, which requires operators in tractors, conflicts with the need for autonomous vehicles due to labor shortages. The right-to-repair concerns and the evolution of autonomous technology since the 1940s were highlighted. Despite California’s tech-forward reputation, outdated regulations hinder innovation.

The Almond Board of California‘s Associate Director of Industry Relations and Communications, Jenny Nicolau, discuss the annual California State FFA conference in Sacramento, where they interviewed and awarded $29,000 in scholarships to 11 students through the Almond Leadership Program, totaling $350,000 since inception. The funds are raised through silent auctions and golf tournaments. The conference will be held December 10-12. Additionally, the discussion touches on the resurgence of fig farming in California due to its drought tolerance and marketing efforts, and the growing interest in Agave crops for tequila and mezcal production.

