AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 05-26-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California Dairies answering the call for fertilizer needs, comments from Congressman LaMalfa on the need for conservation during a House Ag Committee, and the lack of immigration reform hindering producers from producing. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor