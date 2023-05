Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how out-of-touch consumers are impacting the industry, streamline the California Almond Stewardship Program in this week’s Almond Update, and highlights from the House Ag hearing with FSA and NRCS. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor