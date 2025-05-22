AgNet News Hour Thursday, 05-22-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” discuss the U.S.-Vietnam trade negotiations, with Vietnam seeking to avoid a 46% tariff to maintain its $123 billion trade surplus. The United States postponed the 46% tariff to July, keeping the 10% tariff in place. Japan trade talks continue, and China negotiations are ongoing. Weather conditions in the US, Brazil, and China are impacting agricultural markets. The Make America Healthy Again Commission‘s potential ban on pesticides like glyphosate-based Roundup is causing concern among agricultural groups. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified that the US is the sickest country and emphasized the need for healthier farming practices

Nick gives an avocado industry production update, predicting a bountiful year for California avocados despite a slowdown in Mexican imports. Cherry production in California is expected to be only 4 million boxes, down from 9 million, leading to more domestic consumption. Strawberries are also performing well. The Trump administration’s plan to increase logging in national forests by 25% over five years aims to boost timber production and reduce wildfire risks, despite environmental concerns. In California, wolves are causing significant damage to livestock, leading to a state of emergency in Shasta County. A new GPS tracking system for collared wolves was introduced to help mitigate conflicts.

The Almond Board of California (ABC) discusses the impact of new tariffs and trade agreements on almond exports in their weekly Almond Update feature segment. The US paused tariffs on China for 90 days, while the EU delayed new regulations. The U.S.-UK trade deal, announced on May 8, includes reduced tariffs on auto and steel imports. Almond imports in Turkey increased from 77 million pounds in 2020 to 151 million pounds in 2025. U.S. almond exports to Morocco rose from 13 million pounds in 2019 to 84 million pounds in 2024. The ABC also conducted workshops in Turkey and Morocco to enhance trade and production.

