Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the down almond forecast but global demand remaining extremely high, crop advisers reducing pesticides while maintaining production and the continuing momentum for California dairy sustainability efforts. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor