Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers optimism within the almond industry, snowpack runoff concerns with a heatwave at hand, details on the California Citrus Mutual scholarship application and more on getting mental health resources. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor