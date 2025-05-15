AgNet News Hour Thursday, 05-15-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag-Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer along with Guest Host, Josh McGill discuss the current state of trade and tariff updates, noting a potential lull due to the 90-day China pause. Japan is re-engaging in trade agreements. Weather conditions vary, with California facing a dry season and fire risks. The 405Z tax credits for renewable energies, including sustainable aviation fuel, were extended to 2031, benefiting ethanol producers and corn growers. The reconciliation bill, which includes farm bill provisions, faces pushback, particularly on SNAP benefits, which could be cut by $290 billion over 10 years. The bill also includes safety net provisions for farmers, such as better reference prices and insurance programs.

In the second segment of the Ag Net News Hour, Lorrie and Josh talk about the recent House-passed reconciliation bill, highlighting its impact on the ag industry, particularly specialty crop growers in California, who contribute more than half of the state’s agricultural gross product. The bill improves crop insurance premium support levels, raises protection levels to 95%, and increases the federal premium cost share from 65% to 80%. It also includes provisions for trade promotion programs and conservation funding. Additionally, CAL/OSHA issued its first citation under the new indoor heat illness prevention regulation, emphasizing the importance of safety training and compliance for ag businesses.

The 2025 California almond objective forecast by the USDA is out and is the feature in this week’s Almond Board of California report. The USDA estimates a crop of 2.8 billion pounds, a 3% increase from 2024. The forecasted yield per acre is 2,010 pounds, up 30 pounds from the previous year. The almond bloom began in February and peaked mid-month, with weather variations affecting crop development. The subjective forecast is based on opinions from 500 growers, with a more accurate report expected on July 10. Additionally, a strategic partnership between CeresAI and Bear aims to bridge data gaps in agriculture, enhancing risk management and decision-making. Beekeepers face significant annual losses, often around 50%, due to various factors including pesticide exposure and shipping stress.

