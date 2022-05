Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers past and current climate-friendly practices leading to future solutions, California’s most recent crop and weather report, and the impacts of exposure to glyphosate in seed potatoes. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor