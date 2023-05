Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Peterson Traps helping almond growers skip hull spray for NOW, new leadership for California Table Grape Commission, Senate passing SB 505 and details on the fresh cut floral industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

