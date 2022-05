Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers new reports detailing almond acreage increases, the challenges facing farmer-owned cooperatives and comments from Congressman Jim Costa on SNAP. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

