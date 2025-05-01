AgNet News Hour Thursday, 05-01-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In today’s Ag Net News Hour, Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” and Lorrie Boyer started off talking about how the Bureau of Reclamation has increased water allocations for Central Valley Project contractors, with South of Delta irrigation, water service, and repayment contractors receiving an increase from 40% to 50%. However, concerns remain that this isn’t sufficient to support farming needs, with frustration over water policy and environmental restrictions preventing farmers from receiving more.

They also updated listeners on the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) working to control Mediterranean fruit fly populations using the sterile insect technique, which involves releasing sterilized male flies to disrupt reproduction. This method has been used before, including in Los Angeles County in 2023. The presence of Mediterranean fruit flies in Alameda and Santa Clara counties poses a significant threat to specialty crop growers, with potential economic losses of up to $1.8 billion per year. CDFA has established quarantines and monitoring programs to address the issue.

Another topic on the show today was the Port of Los Angeles is facing a significant drop in shipping volume due to tariffs on Chinese goods. Shipments from China, which account for 45% of the port’s business, are expected to decrease by 35% starting next week. Major American retailers have halted shipments from China, and transport companies are exploring alternatives in Southeast Asia to fill ships. This situation is part of a broader trade strategy aimed at addressing imbalances with China.

In today’s Almond Board of California Almond Update segment, the almond industry is focusing on sustainability, stewardship, and nutrition to highlight its role in addressing climate goals and supporting local communities. Efforts include improving water efficiency, carbon capture, and promoting almonds as a nutritious protein alternative. Communication with legislators is key, as many are unfamiliar with farming challenges. Advocacy efforts, such as lobby days, aim to educate policymakers on the industry’s contributions and regulatory impacts.

Uncertainty around the 2025 almond crop due to weather and bloom challenges is being closely monitored, with potential impacts on supply and pricing. The almond industry continues to emphasize its importance in agriculture and the economy.

Additionally, specialty crop growers are receiving support through the USDA’s Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops program, addressing challenges like rising costs, labor shortages, and trade disruptions. An alliance of agricultural organizations is pushing for a bipartisan farm bill to enhance competitiveness.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…