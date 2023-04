Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the EPA seeking to rollback worker protection standards, tactics to catching ag thieves, and details on the upcoming Fundamentals of Irrigation Scheduling workshop in the latest Almond Update episode. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor