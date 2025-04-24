AgNet News Hour Thursday, 04-24-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the impact of tariffs on the beef industry, focusing on the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association‘s (NCBA) perspective. Kent Bacus highlighted issues with Australia, Brazil, and China. Australia’s protectionist barriers create a $29 billion imbalance. Brazil’s poor animal health record and restricted exports to the U.S. were also discussed. China’s non-tariff barriers, including delisting U.S. processing plants, were noted. The segment emphasized the need for fair trade and the importance of supporting American cattle and beef producers. The discussion underscored historical unfair trade practices and the need for accountability from international partners.

The discussion in this segment on the Ag Net News Hour focused on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, with a potential softening of Trump’s stance and a push for de-escalation. Key figures, including CEOs from major retailers, are urging a resolution to avoid product shortages. Kent Bacus from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association highlighted the Trump administration’s proactive approach to trade issues, contrasting it with the inaction of previous administrations. Additionally, the closure of the Holly Sugar Plant in Imperial Valley, California, was discussed, impacting 400-1000 jobs and the local economy, due to high production costs and water issues.

In the featured Almond Board of California segment, they have partnered with Smoothie King to promote almonds for exercise recovery, leveraging food service to influence consumer habits. Smoothie King, with over 1,300 U.S. outlets, aims to highlight almonds’ health benefits in smoothies. The campaign, running from March to May, aims to increase almond sales and gather consumer feedback. The partnership is ABC’s first limited-time offer with a food service chain. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $360 million in aid for those affected by severe weather. The Citrus Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida, on August 20-21, will bring together citrus growers from California, Florida, and Georgia to discuss industry advancements.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…