AgNet News Hour Thursday, 04-10-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the impact of tariffs on US trade relations, highlighting that 70 countries are negotiating with the US to increase imports, aiming to reduce the trade deficit. The US and China have both imposed additional 50% tariffs, resulting in a combined 104% tariff on US imports. The Trump administration’s stance on China was praised for its firmness. Concerns were raised about the economic impact on agriculture, with potential relief payments similar to those during the Trump administration. Additionally, the discussion covered the role of world central banks, the impact of port fees on wheat exports, and the ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the US shipping industry.

In the second segment, Nick and Lorrie discussed the decline in California farmland values, with almond orchards dropping from $60,000 to $44,000 per acre due to water shortages. High costs of inputs like fuel and labor, coupled with poor commodity prices and environmental regulations, are straining farmers. The California Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and high water prices, which should be $15,000-$20,000 per acre but are $32,000-$42,000, are significant factors. The highest agricultural land values remain in Kern County due to effective groundwater management. The hosts emphasized the need for farmers to fight for better policies and support.

In the weekly, Almond Board of California segment. The Almond Board of California’s Head of Global Communications, Natalie Henderson, discussed the recent Bloom Tour, which targeted social media influencers and dietitians interested in health, nutrition, and sustainability. The tour, held in late February, aimed to showcase almond farming practices, environmental stewardship, and humanize the industry. Influencers shared their experiences, leading to 14 Instagram stories with an organic reach of 277,000. The event highlighted the importance of influencers in modern media and the need to build long-term relationships with them. The segment also promoted the upcoming Florida Citrus Expo, encouraging cross-industry collaboration and support for local farmers.

