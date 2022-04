Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show highlights optimism for relief coming for farm labor contractors, legislative efforts to hold China accountable and increase competition, and land conservation and climate resilience efforts in California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

