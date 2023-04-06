AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 04-06-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California’s state of drought, U.C. Davis leading the world rankings in Veterinary science and ag, powdery mildew likely to be bad this year with high level of inoculum, and India continuing to be an opportune market for California Almonds. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor