AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 03-31-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers USDA providing up to $200 million to purchase local food for schools, specialty crops highlighted during a recent House Ag hearing, protecting California’s farmland with conservation easements and California Ag in the Classroom’s virtual Farm Day to reach more than 15,000 students. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor