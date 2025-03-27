AgNet News Hour Thursday, 03-27-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Nick Papagni, the “AgMeter” starts the show off with a feature interview on cherries with Morada Produce Company’s Michael Jameson. Produce discussed the upcoming cherry season, noting that California produces over 2.2 million boxes of cherries. He highlighted the challenges in estimating crop volumes due to the bloom stage and the impact of weather on pollination. Jameson emphasized the importance of accurate timing for retailers and the use of advanced technology like optical sorters for quality control. He also addressed the impact of tariffs and exchange rates on export markets, noting that 71% of the crop goes to the domestic market, with 29% to international markets. Jameson stressed the need for a strong domestic foundation due to the volatility of international markets.

The AgNet News Hour hosts discussed the Trump administration’s release of billions for rural energy projects, emphasizing the need for grant recipients to rewrite their funding purposes to align with the administration’s energy goals. The Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which supports rural energy projects, has been on hold due to litigation. The conversation also touched on the removal of DEIA and climate mandates from grant applications. Additionally, the hosts critiqued the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, noting its bureaucratic complexity. The segment concluded with a discussion on the impact of California’s gray wolf population on agriculture.

In this week’s Almond Board of California feature, we talk about the importance of getting involved in the Almond Board of California. Their call for candidates deadline for the Board of Directors election is April 1, but Committees will be held in July. Justin Morehead is a current Board Member and is on committees.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…