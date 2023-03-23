AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 03-23-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the needs for updating the definition of ‘rural’ in federal programs, water stress attributes of GRN3 rootstock in the Madera trails, the latest Almonds Update episode and what’s currently considered drought in California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor