AgNet News Hour Thursday, 03-20-25

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discuss the USDA’s approval of permanent line speed increases for poultry and pork sectors, based on a successful pilot program since November 2021. The National Pork Producers Council and National Chicken Council support the decision, citing no increased risk to food safety or worker injuries. However, the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union opposes it, fearing higher injury rates. The USDA will update regulations to ensure safety, including ergonomic program guidelines. The segment also highlighted the increasing automation in agriculture and the importance of maintaining food supply as the population grows.

On the second segment, Lorrie and Nick discuss the Smoke Exposure Research Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by US Senators Alex Padilla and Jeff Merkley, and Representatives Mike Thompson and Doug LaMalfa. The bill aims to protect wine grape growers from wildfire smoke damage by allocating $32.5 million annually for five years to research smoke taint and develop risk management methods. es 4,800 wineries and nearly 6,000 growers.

Thew final segment of todays program is Brought to you by the Almond Board of California. Kiki Sandrini, Regional Sales Manager at Chandler Automation, discussed her positive experience in the Almond Leadership Program 2025, emphasizing the program’s comprehensive orientation and industry networking. She co-chairs the annual golf tournament on May 15 at the Dragonfly Golf Club, which supports Future Farmers of America (FFA) and agriculture education. The event offers various sponsorship opportunities and encourages industry connections. Additionally, the segment highlighted the extension of the public comment period for the monarch butterfly’s threatened species listing until May 19, 2024, with previous comments still under review. The discussion also touched on the butterfly’s significance and the potential impact on agricultural practices.

