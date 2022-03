Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers proposed and coming changes to the organic national list, regulatory approval vs enforcement discretion in gene-edited beef cattle and expanding climate-smart efforts through incentives. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

