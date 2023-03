Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the positive experiences with groundwater recharge in almond orchards, annual California ag stats report, Central Valley flooding and adding to California mountain snowpack totals. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor