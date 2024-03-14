AgNet News Hour, Thursday, 03-14-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show includes this week’s Almond Update and there are only two weeks left to sign up for the general Conservation Reserve Program. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.