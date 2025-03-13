AgNet News Hour Thursday, 03-13-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discussed the raisin industry with Caleb Barcarian, dubbed “Mr. Raisin.” Barcarian shared his 56-year career, noting the industry’s decline from 280,000 acres to 90,000 acres due to high land costs and shifts to almonds and pistachios. He predicted five major processors remaining, with 200 growers. Turkey is the top raisin producer, followed by Iran and China. Barcarian highlighted the industry’s consolidation and the need for vertical integration. He also mentioned the raisin industry’s shift from traditional drying methods to more efficient, automated systems. The segment concluded with a discussion on the raisin industry’s future and its efforts to innovate and stay competitive.

This segment features an interview brought to you by the Almond Board of California. The segment discussed the impact of recent storms on California almond orchards, highlighting various types of damage, such as wind, rain, hail, and frost. Michael Roots emphasized the importance of growers reporting damage to their local Ag Commissioner within 30 days for potential disaster relief funds. Despite growers being vigilant about crop insurance, they often overlook reporting to the Ag Commissioner. The conversation also touched on the broader implications of tariffs on US exports, particularly almonds, and the strategy behind current economic policies.

The segment concluded with optimism about the almond crop and a brief mention of geopolitical developments involving Ukraine.

The discussion on Ag Net News Hour covered the introduction of Accu-Label, a biodegradable paper label for produce, highlighting sustainability. The label used by Windset Farms features a ladybug, symbolizing sustainable growing. The segment then shifted to the Salton Sea’s accelerated shoreline retreat due to water management changes, posing health risks from polluted dust. Between 2002 and 2017, the retreat rate increased from 12.5 to 38.5 meters annually. By 2030, the north shore could recede by 150 meters, and by 2041, by 172 meters. The conversation also touched on the potential use of drones in agriculture for security and monitoring.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.