Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the recent freeze losses covered under the USDA tree assistance program, Almond Board of California’s upcoming Training Tuesday on irrigation system maintenance, and statewide Groundwater Awareness Week. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor