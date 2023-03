Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers growers setting their sight on a series of storm systems coming to California, a possible WOTUS repeal resolution, and paying close attention to crop progression to understand nitrogen needs. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor