AgNet News Hour Thursday, 03-06-25

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson, Lorrie Boyer, and Nick Papagni discuss several pressing issues facing the livestock industry, highlighted by recent hearings of the House Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry.

The episode features opening comments from California Representative Jim Costa, who talks about the state’s fragile food supply chain, issues with tariffs, and pending challenges in agriculture. The discussion continues with comments at the hearing from Mike West, Chairman of United Egg Producers, on the significance of cooperation between poultry and dairy industries in combating high path avian flu.

The conversation between the hosts further delves into the mutations of bird flu and their broader implications, including concerns on the effectiveness of future vaccines.

The episode concludes with the week’s Almond Update.

