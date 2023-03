Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers changes to post harvest watering for nut producers, Ag Neighbors seeking to deploy large scale mating disruption for NOW and GRN2 rootstock showing promise for drought resiliency in Madera trial. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor