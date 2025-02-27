AgNet News Hour Thursday, 02-27-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss a significant legal battle as a group of farmers files a lawsuit against the USDA. The lawsuit addresses the Trump administration’s deletion of decades-worth of climate change data, a crucial source of information for agricultural decision-making. The episode examines the implications of this action on farmers, including the potential impact on agricultural programs, organic certifications, and financial plans. Additionally, the discussion touches on new fees being imposed on Chinese-built ships entering U.S. ports. The hosts consider the broader ramifications for consumers and related industries.

We also have this week’s Almond Update, which discusses upcoming workshops for almond growers.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.