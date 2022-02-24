AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 02-24-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers energy and trade strains with Russia and China, applications now being accepted to be a U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champion, harvest automation efforts to expedite development and scholarships that are available to support the next generation of certified crop advisors. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor