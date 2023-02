Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a new pesticide reporting tool called CASPIR, drought impacts on vigorous rootstocks and protecting beers during the almond bloom. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor