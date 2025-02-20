AgNet News Hour Thursday, 02-20-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the rising popularity of organic products among Millennials and Gen Z consumers. They explore findings from a survey by the Organic Trade Association, which highlight the health benefits and growing support for organic foods among younger generations. The conversation delves into defining ‘organic,’ the certification process, and the challenges faced by organic farmers.

Sabrina and Laurie also touch upon related topics such as GMOs, gluten-free products, and future trends in agricultural marketing.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.