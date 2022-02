Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a positive first step in trade with the Indo-Pacific, how to maximize your almond orchard irrigation system efficiency, and the cotton council’s concerns with the WOTUS revision. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor