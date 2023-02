Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California’s use of H2A workers is 4th highest in nation, preventing farm equipment accidents from happening with written plans, LandFlex and the upcoming Almond Pest Summit agenda. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

