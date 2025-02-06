AgNet News Hour Thursday, 02-06-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the increasing electricity demands across the U.S., driven by advancements and the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). They highlight the challenges of meeting this demand with the current electric grid infrastructure and contemplate the significant energy draw from millions of EVs, especially with ambitious goals to go fully electric by 2030. The conversation also touches upon alternative energy sources like natural gas and nuclear energy, and the necessity of urgent action to upgrade infrastructure. Additionally, the role of the Trump administration in addressing energy concerns is discussed.

We also have this week’s Almond Update.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.