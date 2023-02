Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the flexibility in the Produce Safety Rule, the critical ag incentive funding that was cut in the budget proposal, and details on the IPM-NOW summit that will highlight the latest research on top almond pests. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor