AgNet News Hour Thursday, 01-30-25

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss a new case of the H5N9 bird flu found in a commercial duck farm in Merced County, California. They explore how this strain differs from the more common H5N1 strain and the implications of these mutations on poultry and egg prices. The discussion includes insights from veterinary experts on the virus’s mutation patterns, the economic impact on the poultry industry, and how biosecurity measures play a crucial role in managing outbreaks. The hosts also touch on broader issues affecting agricultural supply chains, such as trucking shortages and regulatory challenges.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.