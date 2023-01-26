AgNet News Hour: Thursday, 01-26-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the supplemental seminars and certification trainings offered at ACTIVATE 23, details on the upcoming ABC board of directors elections, and how the debt ceiling issue could cause problems for the the development of the Farm Bill. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor